The Waterloo and Gibault boys basketball teams posted wins this week as they prepare for another “Battle of Waterloo” on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs pulled off a 54-51 victory at home Thursday night against Mississippi Valley Conference foe Jerseyville. It was the first win for new Waterloo head coach Scott Spinner. He was presented the game ball following the victory.

“(I’m) honored to lead such a fine group of men,” Spinner said.

Waterloo led 37-26 after three quarters and held on late for the win.

Logan Calvert led the ‘Dogs with 15 points and nine rebounds. Dustin Crawford added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ty Lenhardt contributed 11 points (9-for-11 on free-throws) and seven rebounds.

Waterloo (1-1) hosts Civic Memorial on Friday and hosts cross-town rival Gibault at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Hawks (2-2) escaped with a 55-51 win at Wood River on Wednesday. Gibault led 35-22 after three quarters and had to hold on late for the narrow road victory.

Ryan Bollinger scored 22 points to lead Gibault, which hosts Marquette on Friday.

In other local high school hoops action for this week, Columbia suffered its first loss of the season at home Thursday against unbeaten Breese Central, 40-37.

The Eagles (2-1) got off to a flying start, leading 13-4 after one quarter. But the Cougars clawed back and took control of the contest from there.

Jackson Holmes led Columbia with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jonah James added 12 points for the Eagles, who play at Carlyle on Saturday.

Valmeyer also dropped its first game of the season, falling 47-41 at Freeburg on Thursday. The Pirates (2-1) trailed 37-26 after three quarters but outscored the Midgets 15-10 in the final frame to make it a close outcome.

Henry Weber scored 14 points and Jacob Rowold added 13 points for the Pirates, who play at rival New Athens on Saturday afternoon.

Red Bud (3-1) won convincingly over Marissa on Thursday, 45-25. Nic Fehr and Mason Ferrell each scored 10 points for the Musketeers, who play at Steeleville on Saturday.