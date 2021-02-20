The Waterloo High School boys basketball team improved to 3-1 on the season with an impressive 51-32 victory at home Saturday afternoon over cross-town rival Gibault.
Up seven at halftime, the Bulldogs pulled away from the Hawks courtesy of a 12-2 run at the start of the third quarter.
Logan Calvert, a 6-foot-5 junior, was a strong presence inside for Waterloo, scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Ty Lenhardt added 10 points.
It was the third straight win for the Bulldogs (3-1), who downed Civic Memorial on Friday night, 55-40. Dustin Crawford was the high-point man for Waterloo in that win, scoring 15 points.
Waterloo hosts Triad on Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.
Gibault (2-4) lost at home on Friday night, 43-37 to Marquette. Sophomore Kameron Hanvey led the Hawks with 17 points.
The Hawks play Tuesday at Mater Dei.
In other boys hoops action from Saturday, Columbia (2-2) lost 57-45 in double overtime at Carlyle. Jackson Holmes led the Eagles with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Columbia plays at Okawville on Monday.