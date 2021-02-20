Waterloo’s Logan Calvert goes up for two of his game-high 18 points at home against Gibault on Saturday. See more photos from the game by clicking here. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Waterloo High School boys basketball team improved to 3-1 on the season with an impressive 51-32 victory at home Saturday afternoon over cross-town rival Gibault.

Up seven at halftime, the Bulldogs pulled away from the Hawks courtesy of a 12-2 run at the start of the third quarter.

Logan Calvert, a 6-foot-5 junior, was a strong presence inside for Waterloo, scoring 18 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Ty Lenhardt added 10 points.

It was the third straight win for the Bulldogs (3-1), who downed Civic Memorial on Friday night, 55-40. Dustin Crawford was the high-point man for Waterloo in that win, scoring 15 points.

Waterloo hosts Triad on Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.

Gibault (2-4) lost at home on Friday night, 43-37 to Marquette. Sophomore Kameron Hanvey led the Hawks with 17 points.

The Hawks play Tuesday at Mater Dei.

In other boys hoops action from Saturday, Columbia (2-2) lost 57-45 in double overtime at Carlyle. Jackson Holmes led the Eagles with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Columbia plays at Okawville on Monday.