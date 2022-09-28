Tigers escape with win at Carlyle

Dupo’s Deegan Prater (1) runs with the ball Friday night at Carlyle. (CARLYLE UNION BANNER photo)

Dupo won a wild game at Carlyle on Friday, 34-28.

Dupo was leading late in the fourth quarter until Carlyle scored a touchdown and converted the two-point try to take a 28-26 advantage with just 1:05 remaining.

That’s when Tigers junior Tommy Williams took over. His 70-yard kickoff return TD with 45 seconds left tied up the contest.

Dupo freshman quarterback Deegan Prater ran in the two-point conversion.

Logan Stevens rushed for 119 yards and added 35 receiving yards for Dupo (3-2), which hosts Red Bud (4-1) this Friday.

A combined 42 points were scored in the fourth quarter.

Dupo had two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the final three minutes of the game.

With 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, Prater returned a kickoff following a Carlyle score for a 50-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up 26-20.

Kaleb McGlasson had an interception and five tackles with four assists to lead Dupo’s defense.

Cole Putnam added six tackles and six assists for the Tigers.