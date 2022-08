Emergency personnel responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash on I-255 westbound on the deck of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Columbia.

Initial reports are that a car struck the rear of a pickup truck.

The right lane of I-255 was blocked as emergency personnel tended to those involved in the crash.

The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.

Responding agencies included Columbia police, fire department and EMS in addition to Illinois State Police.