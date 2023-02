The Hecker Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Monroe and Main streets (Routes 156 and 159) in Hecker shortly before 11:25 a.m. Thursday.

The vehicles involved were an orange Nissan sedan and a semi tractor-trailer.

The initial call stated at least one passenger sustained unknown injuries.

