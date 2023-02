The Maeystown Fire Department responded about 1:45 a.m. Friday to a chimney fire reported inside a home in the area of 3400 Sutterville Road near Fults.

Upon firefighter arrival, the homeowner had been able to extinguish much of the fire and removed wood from the fire place. There was some smoke inside the home as a result of the incident.

Firefighters remained on scene to check and determine that no fire remained.