One dead, another critical after head-on crash in Columbia

Pictured is a distant view of the crash scene early Friday evening in Columbia.

Several emergency agencies responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash shortly after 5:45 p.m. Friday on Bluff Road near Sand Bank Road in Columbia that resulted in one fatality and another person in critical condition.

According to police, a white work van with Missouri license plates driven by 31-year-old Zachary D. Sloan of Collinsville was traveling northbound on Bluff Road when it crossed into southbound traffic, colliding with a white truck driven by 68-year-old Dennis Fitzwilliam of Waterloo. Both drivers required extrication from their vehicles.

The crash was witnessed by off-duty Valmeyer Police Chief Marty Seitz, who had called 911 from his personal vehicle just prior to the collision to report the van driving erratically.

Sloan was airlifted by ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter to Saint Louis University Hospital and Fitzwilliam was rushed by Monroe County EMS ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Sloan remains in critical condition. Fitzwilliam was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Dennis Fitzwilliam

That area of roadway was closed to traffic for accident reconstruction before reopening at 10 p.m.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS. The Waterloo Fire Department stood by at Columbia’s fire station while Columbia firefighters worked the scene.

Sloan will be cited for improper lane usage, police said, and possible other charges in connection to the crash are pending toxicology and other test results.

Sloan had just been charged in Monroe County Circuit Court on Feb. 6 for possession of a controlled substance. He posted $1,000 bond on that charge this week and has a Feb. 16 court date.