Three teens charged in fatal Dupo shooting

Pictured, from left, are Kingston Todd, 16, of Nixa, Mo., and Bryce Rhodes, 18, of Festus, Mo. Todd was charged with first degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting Monday in Dupo. Rhodes, the son of the deceased victim, was charged with obstruction of justice and two firearms-related offenses. A third subject, a 15-year-old from Belleville, has also been charged with first degree murder for his role in the incident.

Three teenagers have been charged in St. Clair County Court following a double-shooting that took place late Monday morning in Dupo which resulted in the death of Cody L. Rhodes, 37, of Dupo.

Late Thursday afternoon, the office of St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric issued formal charges.

Kingston Todd, 16, of Nixa, Mo., was charged with first degree murder for the death of Cody, possession of a firearm – a pistol – without FOID and forgery for attempting to defraud with $20 in counterfeit currency.

Todd is being tried as an adult.

Bryce Rhodes, 18, of Festus, Mo., was charged with unlawful sale of a firearm – a Glock .40 semi-automatic handgun – possession of a firearm – a pistol – without FOID and obstructing justice by removing a firearm from the scene of the crime and placing it in a backpack.

On Friday morning, a 15-year-old suspect from Belleville, whose name has not been disclosed, was also charged with first degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm without FOID and aggravated discharge of a firearm.



The two juveniles remain in custody at a juvenile detention center. Bryce Rhodes was taken into custody Friday morning and is in custody at Jefferson County Jail in Hillsboro, Mo.

Bryce Rhodes was confirmed to be the son of Cody Rhodes during a Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis press conference held Friday, Feb. 7.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Justin Biggs, who is serving as Chief Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad in this investigation, offered additional details regarding the events surrounding the shooting at the press conference.

About 11:30 a.m. Monday, police received a call of a subject shot at 111 N. 2nd Street in a building that serves as an apartment complex, located next to Dupo Village Hall and across the street from the Dupo police station.

The first Dupo officer to respond arrived two minutes later to a scene with multiple people standing in the front yard of the building. The officer began rendering aid to a subject that was supposedly shot and covered in blood.

Bystanders reported that another individual – Cody Rhodes – in the foyer area of the building had been shot and was in more critical condition, and when the officer went to render aid to Cody, the first individual fled the scene on foot but was caught by citizens outside.

Cody was transported to a local area hospital and pronounced deceased.

The first individual encountered by the officer, after being detained, was also transported to an area hospital. The suspect’s condition is not known at this time

Officers also located and detained a fleeing suspect at 427 South Main Street in Dupo, executing a search warrant and finding evidence confirming the individual’s involvement in the incident.

Biggs added that witnesses reported seeing a Black male also firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene.

Biggs further summarized the incident as investigators have come to understand.

Three individuals, two being juveniles, were involved in an illegal firearm sale at 111 N. 2nd Street, the site of the shooting.

The 15- and 16-year-old suspects attempted to purchase a firearm with counterfeit money and, in the process, brandished additional firearms that led to gunfire, ultimately resulting in the death of Cody.

Multiple nearby agencies were contacted to assist in a large-scale search – the Major Case Squad was activated amid the investigation – and the school district was thus notified to go on lockdown as a precaution.

Biggs has since expressed his thanks on behalf of the Major Case Squad for the citizens who assisted in the investigation as well as the St. Clair County state’s attorney.

He also noted, upon accepting further questions from the press, that he was hesitant to speak on certain details of the case given the involvement of juveniles and his interest in maintaining the integrity of the investigation as it will be presented in court.

