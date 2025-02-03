Fatal shooting in Dupo

At least one person has died in a double-shooting that took place late Monday morning in Dupo.

Police said two people were shot in the 100 block of North 2nd Street, which is located next to Dupo Village Hall and across the street from the Dupo police station. Two suspects were reportedly taken into custody. The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. in a building that serves as an apartment complex.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said, with one of the victims having died from their injuries at a local hospital.

The shooting took place less than a mile away from Dupo High School and Bluffview Elementary School, both of which were placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted around 3:30 p.m.

“The incident did NOT involve our students or staff,” the school district posted Monday afternoon on Facebook. “The police department reached out and instructed us to lock down the buildings out of an abundance of caution. As always safety is our top priority and we are working closely with the Dupo Police Department and will lift the lockdown as soon as we are given the all-clear.”

In addition to crime scene tape being seen outside the home of the shooting on 2nd Street, there was also crime scene tape observed outside of a residence at the corner of South Main Street and South 5th Street across from Dairy Land.

The Major Case Squad is seeking any information from the community to assist in identifying those responsible. Information may be provided to Crime Stoppers by calling 866-371-8477.

Check for more information on this developing story as more is known.