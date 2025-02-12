An update on Waterloo water matters  

The issue of water remains a hot topic in Waterloo, with updates offered by both city officials and employees after recent concerns about the service had seemingly reached a boiling point.

As reported last week, ongoing criticism by unionized city employees frustrated that Waterloo opted to outsource the operation of its new state-of-the-art water treatment plant rather than keep that work in-house has resulted in multiple suspensions.

The Republic-Times has since learned that the two suspended city employees are Alex Bishop and Jason Goff, both from City of Waterloo underground utilities.

In a notice signed by public works director JR Landeck that was shared by Bishop, both employees have been placed on paid suspension “pending an investigation into (their) activities during the month of December and leading up to Jan. 31 concerning water sampling.”

Landeck said during last Monday’s water/sewer committee meeting that Waterloo was issued a notification of violation by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for not turning in samples for December. Landeck stressed that this issue was rectified and all January tests were submitted and passed.

Waterloo’s water treatment facility went online in late December, ending a contract with Illinois American Water that would have resulted in increased rates.

The new state-of-the-art treatment facility located in Valmeyer features a trio of wells that drill into the Mississippi Aquifer, working one at a time throughout the day.

News of the IEPA violation was shared widely and commented on vigorously via Facebook on Jan. 31.

Both suspended employees were deposed last week on the matter, with Bishop telling the Republic-Times that the city “brought up Facebook posts that were made off-hours.”

He and Goff remain under suspension at this point, Bishop said. He added that one other city employee who had also posted on Facebook was issued a “verbal warning” for “violating the code of conduct.”

The city in September hired Certop Inc. – a contract water operating company out of Clinton County – for operation, maintenance and management of the new $30 million water plant.

The current contract terms with Certop run through April 30, 2025.

During his report at Monday night’s monthly utility meeting, Landeck said it is being recommended that Certop have its contract extended with the city through Dec. 31, 2025.

Mayor Stan Darter said this matter will come to a full council vote during the Feb. 18 meeting.

As mentioned last week, Landeck said a solid separator was successfully installed at the new water plant last week, with testing taking place this week before the equipment officially goes online.

The solid separator should alleviate concerns raised by several residents on social media about the high level of water hardness experienced since the new plant went online.

Hardness is generally described as the amount of dissolved calcium and magnesium in water.

Per both Landeck and Darter, city residents should begin to notice softer water over the next week once this equipment is brought online.