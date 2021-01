Waterloo police are investigating a theft from Walmart about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men wearing face masks left the store with an undetermined amount of merchandise and sped away in a tan 2006 Mercury sedan with Missouri plates.

A Columbia police officer observed the suspect car on Route 3 and attempted to stop it, but the driver continued at a high rate of speed and the officer declined to pursue. The suspect car was last seen traveling west on I-255 toward Missouri.