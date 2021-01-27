Car crashes into pond west of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a car in a small pond in the area of 3247 State Route 156 near Old Baum Church Road west of Waterloo.

Responding agencies included the Valmeyer Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Fire Department.

It was determined that the 20-year-old male driver of the vehicle was able to exit without injury and was picked up by a passerby.

Firefighters donned wetsuits to assist a towing company with removal of the car from the pond.