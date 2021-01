Emergency personnel responded about 11 p.m. Monday to a vehicle crash with injury on MM Road just east of Reed Road west of Red Bud.

Police said Joshua Zipfel, 40, of Red Bud, was transported by ambulance to Red Bud Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained when his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado swerved to avoid striking a deer in the roadway, drove off the road and struck a tree. A limb from the tree fell on the passenger side of the truck.