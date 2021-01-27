Several firearms recovered in burglary arrest

Carl S. Willyard

Two people were arrested in Dupo following a burglary investigation in Monroe County involving several firearms.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a property in the 11,000 block of Levee Road about 6:30 a.m. Friday. Deputies discovered several firearms, tools, hunting gear and a John Deere Gator had been stolen from the property. An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted in processing the scene.

On Friday afternoon, the investigation led police to a residence in the 200 block of Stone Street in Dupo.

“Knowing the potential risk of stolen firearms being inside of the residence, (investigators) decided to see if relatives of those that live at the home would assist in having everyone exit the home,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said. “All family members did so and cooperated. Two individuals who investigators learned did not live at the residence refused to exit the home.”

At that time, Dupo and Cahokia police were requested to assist MCSD deputies at that residence.

“Once a perimeter was set up for several hours, attempts were made to make contact with the two individuals inside the home to peacefully surrender,” Biggs said. “However, they refused. With the permission of the homeowner, deputies and officers entered the residence and located both suspects hiding.”

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

All items reported stolen on Levee Road were recovered at the Dupo residents, police said, along with other items. An estimated value of property stolen just in the Monroe County crime was approximately $25,000, if not more.

Charged in the incident were Carl S. Willyard, 39, of Dupo, and April L. Melton, 35, of East Carondelet. Willyard was charged with burglary and possession of weapons by a felon. Melton was charged with burglary.

Bond for Willyard was set at $75,000. Bond for Melton was set at $40,000.

Both remain in custody at the Monroe County Jail.

“Due to the effective communication of the responding deputies who took the report as well as the corresponding sheriff’s department and police departments, these suspects were apprehended and over 10 guns were recovered,” Biggs said. “These guns will be returned to the registered owner rather than being left into the hands of someone on the streets.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department thanked the Dupo Police Department, Cahokia Police Department, Metro East Auto Theft Task Force and the Illinois State Police for their assistance with this investigation.