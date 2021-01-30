Minor train derailment near Dupo

Emergency personnel responded about 4 a.m. Saturday to a train derailment at the south end of Dupo.

Responding agencies included the Dupo, Prairie du Pont and Columbia fire departments along with St. Clair County Special Emergency Services. The derailment was near Davis Street Ferry Road.

Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson said the derailment involved five or six cars and Union Pacific told him everything was cleared by about 9 a.m.

“No hazardous materials were released and no crossings were blocked,” Wilson said.