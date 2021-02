The Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments responded about 6 p.m. Sunday to a garage fire on North Third Street.

Dupo Fire Department Capt. Monte Miller said the homeowner had a fire going in a log stove inside the garage.

“There was some issue with the flue and chimney, which caused a fire inside the wall,” Miller said. “We got a quick hit on it but were forced to tear out portions of the interior wall and exterior siding.”

Damage was limited to the area near the wood furnace, Miller said.