Local law enforcement agencies were put on alert following two retail thefts from Rural King in Waterloo this weekend.

The first one occurred about about 6 p.m. Saturday and involved three people who took a cart from the store and left in a black Chevrolet Cavalier.

The second theft occurred about 5 p.m. Sunday and involved a white male and white female who left the store in a silver Chevrolet Impala with a beat-up front end.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 618-939-3377.