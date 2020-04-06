Theft from Columbia gas station

Columbia police are investigating a retail theft from Midwest Petroleum Phillips 66, 1553 N. Main Street, last Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8:20 p.m., a black man with dreadlocks standing about six feet tall and weighing 145 pounds dressed in a blue hoodie and blue jeans and wearing a light blue surgical mask stole a carton of cigarettes from the store.

He left the gas station in a black car with Missouri plates CL8 MRX.

A suspect matching that description also tried to commit a similar theft at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive, but was unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.