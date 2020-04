A parent reported that their young daughter was struck in the face by an egg thrown out of a white Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV while she was walking along Route 3 south of Illinois Avenue in Waterloo at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

The egg was thrown from the passenger side of the suspect vehicle and resulted in scratches and bruising to the face of the victim.

Anyone with information on this incident should call police at 618-939-8651.