Incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) faces off against Republican attorney Kathy Salvi and Libertarian Bill Redpath in the race for U.S. Senator from Illinois on Nov. 8.

Tammy Duckworth

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois), 54, of Hoffman Estates, seeks re-election to the U.S. Senate for the first time since defeating Republican Mark Kirk in 2016.

She previously served two terms as U.S. Congresswoman for Illinois’ eighth district and is the current vice chair of the Democratic National Committee.

A retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel, Duckworth is a combat veteran of the Iraq War, serving as a U.S. Army helicopter pilot. Duckworth was educated at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and George Washington University.

Duckworth says she is committed to protecting the environment in its battle against climate change through supporting clean energy initiatives, cutting carbon emissions and providing clean electricity to Illinoisans.

She believes the federal criminal justice system should be reformed. She also supports common-sense legislation to curb gun violence through expanded background checks and banning certain types of weapons and weapon modifications.

Expanding funding for public education is a central focus of Duckworth’s campaign. She wants to expand access to post-secondary education and supports initiatives to make community college tuition-free.

Duckworth plans to fight for high-quality, affordable healthcare, including efforts to lower prescription drug costs.

Humane immigration reform is a key issue, with Duckworth believing immigrants contribute to America’s cultural heritage and also strengthen the economy.

National security should be achieved by matching American military power with the promotion of American values through diplomacy, Duckworth says. She believes effective international cooperation is crucial “when it comes to advancing our core security interests overseas to help make Americans safer at home.”

Kathy Salvi

Republican Kathy Salvi, 63, of Mundelein, is seeking to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) on election night.

Salvi graduated from Carmel Catholic High School, earned a B.A. in communications from Loyola University at Chicago in 1981 and a J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1984. Salvi’s career experience includes working as an attorney with Salvi & Maher.

Salvi previously ran for the Republican nomination in Illinois’ eighth congressional district in 2006, placing second behind David McSweeney. Salvi previously served as Lake County’s assistant public defender.

Energy independence is a key issue for Salvi, who says she aims to increase domestic energy production and also diversify the types of energy produced domestically.

Salvi’s economic relief plan focuses on growing the economy through limited government spending and reducing taxes and regulations.

Securing the border is a central focus for Salvi. She wants to secure the border to impede the flow of drugs, human trafficking, terrorists and other dangerous criminals. She also wants to increase the number of border patrol agents.

Salvi supports providing greater police funding. Per her website, she stands “for the rule of law and holding those who break the law accountable.”

Salvi believes it’s not the federal government’s job to dictate school policies at the local level. She stresses the importance of parental involvement in their children’s education through school board meetings and general involvement with their children’s schools.

Salvi is in favor of helping Ukraine in their ongoing war with Russia. She supports expanding American foreign policy measures.

Bill Redpath

William Bruce “Bill” Redpath, 65, of West Dundee, is a former chairman, treasurer and at-large representative of the Libertarian National Committee and past chairman of the Virginia Libertarian State Committee.

An eight-time candidate for public office, he is the Libertarian Party nominee for U.S. Senate representing Illinois.

Born and raised in Findlay, Ohio, Redpath graduated from Indiana University and then earned an MBA from the University of Chicago.

A certified public accountant, Redpath is managing director in the Chicago office of Summit Ridge Group, LLC, a valuation and financial consulting firm specializing in telecom, satellite and media.

Redpath said the U.S. needs to reform entitlements, saying “we need to get back to a place where if you can afford to pay for something, you do.”

He says the departments of education and housing and urban development should be eliminated, as should all corporate welfare and farm subsidies. He’d like to scrap the entire Internal Revenue Code and replace it with the Hall-Rabushka Flat Tax, which would lower tax rates in exchange for eliminating nearly all deductions and tax credits.

Redpath adds that the U.S. should unilaterally end trade restrictions and tariffs to improve the standard of living for U.S. consumers and set an example by bolstering free trade around the world.

On immigration, Redpath thinks there should be open, but regulated, immigration into the U.S.

Redpath also wants to “end the federal war on drugs,” supports an individual’s right to access abortion, supports federal legislation protecting the right to same sex marriage, and agrees with the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. He does not support President Biden’s student debt relief plan and believes the 2020 presidential election was fair.