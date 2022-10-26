On Nov. 8, the race for U.S. representative in the 12th District of Illinois – which serves a 12-county area that includes Monroe County and surrounding areas – is between incumbent Republican Mike Bost and Democratic challenger Homer “Chip” Markel.

Mike Bost

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro), 62, is seeking another term of office after first being elected to Congress in 2015.

Born and raised in Murphysboro, Bost attended Murphysboro High School and then the University of Illinois Certified Firefighter II Academy. He ran his family’s trucking company for 10 years and also served as a professional firefighter for the City of Murphysboro before being elected to the Illinois General Assembly in 1995.

Prior to serving in the Illinois House, Bost served on the Jackson County Board and as treasurer of Murphysboro Township.

Bost served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1979 to 1982. He and wife Tracy have been married for 42 years. They have three children and 11 grandchildren.

Bost is a member of the National Rifle Association and the American Legion.

“I am running for Congress because I want a better, brighter and more secure future for our children and grandchildren,” Bost said. “The Biden-Pelosi agenda is crushing our families, and Southern Illinoisans need a fighter who will stand up for our common sense, conservative values in Congress. I will continue to work hard for the people of the 12th District every day to achieve real results for our families, job creators, farmers and veterans who feel abandoned by the liberals in Washington.”

If re-elected, Bost pledges to tackle some key issues facing Americans today.

“Democrat one-party rule has given us the highest inflation in 40 years, a supply chain crisis and an invasion at our southern border,” Bost said. “I am committed to securing our borders, improving conditions for job growth, solving the supply chain crisis, and making our companies more competitive in the global marketplace. Additionally, as the lead Republican on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee and an active member of Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am working hard to ensure our heroes receive the care and benefits they deserve and that we invest our resources in a common sense, effective way that puts the primary focus on roads, bridges, ports, airports, rail and broadband infrastructure, not on Green New Deal wish list items.”

Bost lists energy, jobs and the economy as the key issues in this race.

“This summer, we saw the highest gas prices in history, and in a purely political attempt to bring them down, Joe Biden has drained our National Strategic Petroleum Reserve to its lowest level in 40 years,” Bost said. “We have record high inflation, thanks to Biden and the D.C. Democrats. They’ve been too busy appeasing the socialist faction of their party and advocating for ‘America Last’ policies instead of taking bold action to curb inflation and get folks back to work.”

Bost says experience makes him stand out from his opponent in this race.

“I understand our Southern Illinois values because I live them every day,” Bost said. “I have the experience required to serve in Congress and have a proven record of getting things done. I am fighting to restore and advance policies that gave us a booming economy, record low unemployment, and a strong national defense. I am a battle-tested conservative who has never wavered in defense of our constitutional values, and I am ready to continue fighting for you in Congress.”

Homer “Chip” Markel

Democrat Homer “Chip” Markel, 62, of Carbondale, is seeking to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) in this election.

A Trico High School graduate, Markel received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1982. He was employed as a boiler operator at the Sikeston (Mo.) Power Plant in 1983, where he was a member of IBEW Local 702. In 1985, he began a 26.5-year career in the Illinois Department of Corrections when he was hired as a correctional officer at Menard Correctional Center in Chester before being transferred to Tamms in 1995.

During his career with the IDOC, Markel was active in unions.

“In addition to serving on the negotiating team for three master contracts, I initiated the campaign for the State of Illinois to pass legislation to build a supermax facility to address the level of violence within the prison system,” Markel said.

Securing democracy, addressing inflation and protecting personal freedoms are key issues for Markel.

“Securing our democracy is my top priority. We must protect the voting rights of the American people by passing the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act,” Markel said. “Voting is a core principle of our government and it must be protected by law so it cannot be suppressed. We must also address the root causes of inflation and pass concrete measures to provide relief to struggling families. When corporations are seeing record profits but families cannot afford the rising costs of food or gas, something has to be done. Finally, we must prioritize protecting personal freedoms. The recent overturn of Roe v. Wade involved Justice Thomas suggesting the reconsideration of other cases protecting personal liberties, like marriage equality and access to birth control. All of these things are an infringement on privacy and freedom and should be swiftly addressed by Congress to protect the rights of the people.”

Markel supports an individual’s right to access abortion, supports federal legislation protecting the right to same sex marriage, agrees with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, does not support President Biden’s student debt relief plan, does not support voter ID laws, supports the legalization of marijuana, says law enforcement needs more funding than it currently receives, and believes the 2020 presidential election was fair.