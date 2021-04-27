Suspect nabbed in Millstadt truck theft

A suspect who stole a pickup truck from a Millstadt subdivision early Tuesday morning was apprehended a short time later after running from a traffic stop.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., a white Ford F250 was reported stolen from the Parkview Manor subdivision, Millstadt Police Chief Alan Hucke said. The vehicle’s keys had not been left inside.

Immediately after the theft was reported, a Millstadt police officer observed the vehicle traveling east on East Washington Street. A traffic stop was conducted in the 600 block of East Washington Street, and a younger black male who had been driving got out of the truck and fled on foot, Hucke said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit and Smithton Police Department responded to assist in a search for the suspect.

About an hour later, a call was received for a subject matching the description of the

suspect attempting to flag down motorists at Route 158 and Frank Scott Parkway. A Millstadt officer observed the suspect hiding in the tree line on Route 158 just east of Mine Haul Road, Hucke said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is assisting Millstadt police in this investigation.

Anyone with information, including possible surveillance camera footage, should contact

the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250.