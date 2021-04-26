Sunday crash on Route 158

Illinois State Police was assisted by Millstadt and Columbia EMS personnel and the Milstadt Fire Department in responding shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 158 at Douglas Road near Millstadt.

ISP said preliminary information indicates that one vehicle was traveling northbound on Douglas Road and failed to yield at the intersection, resulting in a collision with a vehicle traveling east on Route 158.

Both drivers and one juvenile passenger were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was blocked from about 4:20 p.m. to 5 p.m.