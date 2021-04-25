Reckless driving on Bluff Road

Local law enforcement agencies were on the lookout for two motorcycles, a red Lamborghini, white Ferrari and white BMW driving recklessly and at a very high rate of speed south on Bluff Road in Monroe County late Sunday morning.

The vehicles were reportedly driving in excess of 100 miles per hour on Bluff Road near Columbia, it was reported about 11:40 a.m.

A police officer said he was nearly forced off the roadway due to the speeding vehicles.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy pulled over the Lamborghini at Dreamland Palace German Restaurant off Route 156 in Foster Pond shortly before noon.