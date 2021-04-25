Vehicle stolen in Columbia

Police are investigating the early Sunday morning theft of a car from the Columbia Lakes subdivision in Columbia.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a resident of Kenrick Drive reported that a red 2018 Honda Civic was stolen from outside the home overnight.

Another vehicle on Kenrick Drive was entered and rummaged through but nothing was taken, and there was also a vehicle break-in reported on Columbia Lakes Drive.

Anyone who may observed the stolen Honda Civic or suspicious activity in that area of the city between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.