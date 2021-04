Multiple fire departments battled a blaze at a vacant farmhouse in the area of Floraville Road and the 4000 block of Douglas Road near Millstadt early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire call went out about 12:50 p.m. The Millstadt, Columbia and Smithton fire departments responded to the scene. The house was fully involved upon firefighter arrival.

A fire official said the fire was nearly knocked down at about 1:20 p.m. By 1:45 p.m., the incident was under control.