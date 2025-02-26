Support for Elsa not stopping

Elsa Wiemerslage

Waterloo and much of the rest of Monroe County has been rocked by tragic news regarding local cancer warrior Elsa Wiemerslage.

Though it seems Elsa’s health has taken a turn for the worse, her family and those around them have been emboldened by the news as they seek to check off items on her bucket list to make the most of her time.

Official news on the matter came via a post from Elsa’s mother, Adrienne Wiemerslage, in the Prayers for Elsa Facebook group Feb. 20.

“With a broken heart, I want to let you all know that Elsie’s cancer is back,” the post states. “There is no longer hope for Elsie to be cured, but we can and will utilize the time we have left with her. Elsie has requested to start marking things off her bucket list.”

Various individuals and community organizations have responded to the news in their own way, with a number of folks in and out of the Facebook group taking further to social media to garner attention in an effort to make Elsa’s biggest bucket list item – meeting music star Taylor Swift – come true.

Regarding a direct fundraiser, Monroe County House of Neighborly Services has begun a pass-thru fund for the family online at givebutter.com/BucketListforElsie.

Donations can also be sent to the family through HNS by mail, making the check payable to HNS at 217 W. Mill Street, Waterloo, IL 62298, marked for Elsa’s Fund.

A number of other fundraising efforts have also begun as Monroe County shows its support to the family.

In the family’s hometown, Waterloo is celebrating a “Paint the Town Orange” fundraiser, with a number of local businesses this Saturday, March 1, donating a portion of their proceeds to Elsie’s bucket list fund.

As announced by Gardner Elementary Principal Angie Huels at Waterloo’s school board meeting on Monday, the Waterloo School District is having a hat day this Thursday, Feb. 27, to gather donations for the fund.

The Columbia School District is also showing support for Elsie and Columbia Middle School volleyball coach Adrienne through a hat day as students can participate for $1 and are asked to wear purple – Elsie’s favorite color – and orange Thursday.

Valmeyer is following suit as students are invited to participate for $1 this Friday, Feb. 28.

The community has come out to show its love for Elsie and the family as she has dealt with leukemia for nearly a decade, first being diagnosed in October 2015.

With numerous blood drives over the years both for her sake and in her honor – the Wiemerslage family have become vocal proponents of such efforts – various awareness efforts like the Shaved Head Challenge back at the start of her battle with cancer and the gift of a custom dream bedroom courtesy of Special Spaces St. Louis, there’s been no shortage of support for young Elsie, and there’s sure to be more to come going forward.

Elsa celebrated her 15th birthday on Feb. 8.