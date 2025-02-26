Residential burglary in Millstadt

Republic-Times- February 26, 2025

Police are investigating a residential burglary that occurred Tuesday evening in Millstadt.

According to Millstadt police, the incident took place sometime between 7:50 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Cedar Street. There was forced entry into the residence, police said.

“There was no one home at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries,” Millstadt police stated in a community email alert.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Millstadt Police Department at 618-476-7250.

