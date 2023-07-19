Sunday motorcycle crash south of Valmeyer

Emergency personnel responded about noon Sunday to a motorcycle crash on Bluff Road at Maeys Station Lane south of Valmeyer.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that Gregory A. Phillips, 53, of Highland, was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson FLTRXS driving southeast on Bluff Road and negotiating a left hand turn on a hillcrest when there was a deer at the bottom of the hillcrest in the roadway. Phillips attempted to miss the deer and overcorrected, landing the motorcycle on its right side in the ditch on the right side of the roadway.

Police said the vehicle slid approximately 20 yards in the ditch before the driver was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in the roadway.

Monroe County EMS responded and transported Phillips to Belleville Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.