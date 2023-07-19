Sunday motorcycle crash south of Valmeyer

Republic-Times- July 19, 2023

Emergency personnel responded about noon Sunday to a motorcycle crash on Bluff Road at Maeys Station Lane south of Valmeyer.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that Gregory A. Phillips, 53, of Highland, was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson FLTRXS driving southeast on Bluff Road and negotiating a left hand turn on a hillcrest when there was a deer at the bottom of the hillcrest in the roadway. Phillips attempted to miss the deer and overcorrected, landing the motorcycle on its right side in the ditch on the right side of the roadway.

Police said the vehicle slid approximately 20 yards in the ditch before the driver was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in the roadway.  

Monroe County EMS responded and transported Phillips to Belleville Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Gender policy debate persists

July 19, 2023

Revving up for fair week

July 19, 2023

Bilking bookkeeper charged

July 19, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19