Sunday house fire in Columbia

Multiple fire departments responded about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire at 551 Wernings Drive off Rueck Road in Columbia.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the residence upon firefighter arrival.

Responding agencies included the Columbia, Millstadt and Waterloo fire departments, Columbia police and Columbia EMS.

Ameren was also dispatched to the scene.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the blaze, but much of the town has been without electricity this holiday weekend due to Friday’s fierce storm.

