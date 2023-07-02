Columbia cleaning up after storm

An army of 300 linemen from the region descended on Columbia early Sunday morning to attack a lingering power outage throughout much of the city due to a fierce Friday night storm with straightline winds that downed trees and power lines.

The linemen have come from as far away as Kentucky and Tennessee to assist locally.

Many Columbia residents have been without power since Friday night, as Saturday afternoon temperatures were in the upper 90s. Ameren and Monroe County Electric Cooperative are working around the clock in an attempt to restore electricity. No estimate has been given on power restoration.

Massive damage reported at American Legion Park in Columbia resulted in the cancellation of this year’s July 4 Celebration.

“The fireworks display will be rescheduled for a later date,” The Columbia July 4 Committee stated in an announcement on Saturday. “Other features and activities associated with the event may also be rescheduled.”

The City of Columbia posted on Facebook that a cooling center has been set up at Columbia Public Library from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

In an act of generosity, Schnucks in Columbia is offering free sandwiches, chips and water to all Columbia residents impacted by the storm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.



