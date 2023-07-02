Columbia cleaning up after storm

Republic-Times- July 2, 2023

An army of 300 linemen from the region descended on Columbia early Sunday morning to attack a lingering power outage throughout much of the city due to a fierce Friday night storm with straightline winds that downed trees and power lines.

The linemen have come from as far away as Kentucky and Tennessee to assist locally.

Many Columbia residents have been without power since Friday night, as Saturday afternoon temperatures were in the upper 90s. Ameren and Monroe County Electric Cooperative are working around the clock in an attempt to restore electricity. No estimate has been given on power restoration.

For more on Friday’s storm, click here.

Massive damage reported at American Legion Park in Columbia resulted in the cancellation of this year’s July 4 Celebration.

“The fireworks display will be rescheduled for a later date,” The Columbia July 4 Committee stated in an announcement on Saturday. “Other features and activities associated with the event may also be rescheduled.” 

The City of Columbia posted on Facebook that a cooling center has been set up at Columbia Public Library from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

In an act of generosity, Schnucks in Columbia is offering free sandwiches, chips and water to all Columbia residents impacted by the storm from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.


Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Friday evening storm causes massive damage

June 30, 2023

Friday crash in Waterloo

June 30, 2023

Friday crash in Columbia

June 30, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19