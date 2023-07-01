Friday evening storm causes massive damage

Fire departments and other emergency responders were busy handling a multitude of reports following a massive thunderstorm that barreled through shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in northern Monroe County and portions of nearby rural St. Clair County.

Trees and limbs were downed throughout Columbia, with limbs blocking passage on South Main, Metter, Ferkel, Cherry and Legion streets as well as Rueck Road. Limbs were seen on homes throughout all of these areas, with power lines also impacted in some of those spots. Route 3 was also a slow go in Columbia due to the road being blocked temporarily and street lights being out.

South Main Street was reportedly re-opened at 8:50 p.m.

Trees also fell on homes and fences were downed in Columbia, with power lines also downed to knock out electricity throughout town.

There were also reports of a lightning strike to a home on Glendale Drive, in addition to a tree on the roof of a home on North Briegel Street. High voltage lines were reported to be down in the 1400 block of Frontage Road off Route 3 in Columbia.

There was also structural damage to a home in the 500 block of Kremmel Street due to a downed tree. There were also multiple utility poles reported down in the area of Bluff Road at Sand Bank Road near Columbia. Multiple trees and power lines were also reported down on Divers Street.

Columbia’s American Legion Park also reported massive damage.

“It’s a public hazard to be in the park at this time,” the Columbia Athletic Association posted on Facebook, adding the park is closed until further notice.

“We are asking everyone to stay home for the time being as we assess the extent of the damage from the storm,” the City of Columbia posted Friday night on Facebook. “There are several power lines and trees down, obstructing roads. Please stay in your residence at this time until emergency crews can take care of unsafe situations.”

The Monroe County YMCA off Route 3 south of Columbia said it sustained “considerable damage” from the storm. A gas leak was reported there, resulting in the Waterloo Fire Department responding.

“Luckily, no one was injured. As a result, the facility will be closed until further notice. While we are still in the process of assessing the damage, we expect to be closed at least through the weekend, but likely longer,” the YMCA posted Friday night.

EMS responded to a property on Steppig Road after a male subject reportedly was struck by a tree as a result of the storm.

Millstadt, Smithton and areas near Hecker also reported several storm-related calls.

Marley’s Roadhouse at the intersection of Route 158 and Triple Lakes Road near Millstadt reported two power lines in their parking lot were knocked down. Saxtown Road at Bohleysville Road also had trees blocking the roadway. There were also lines down on Stemler Road.

Other portions of Millstadt reported trees, limbs and power lines down, including the intersection of East Laurel at South Breese Street. A pecan tree was also uprooted at Ott’s Tavern in downtown Millstadt.

In and near Smithton, a lightning strike was reported at the Casey’s General Store in the 400 block of North Main Street. Power lines were also reportedly down on Lunch Road near Smithton. Route 159 was also shut down in Smithton due to a downed tree on a power line.

A large barn also had part of its roof blown off near Freeburg.

The Hecker Fire Department responded to the report of lines down in the 3000 block of Floraville Road.

The Waterloo Fire Department responded to the report of a telephone or cable line downed by a limb at the intersection of Gardner and South Market streets.

Monroe County Electric Cooperative reported nearly 4,300 of 7,500 of its customers were without power following the storm. Ameren Illinois also reported about 4,000 customers without power Friday evening.

Check for updates as they become available.