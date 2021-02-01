One person was injured in a Sunday evening crash north of Columbia.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said a silver 1996 Oldsmobile driven by Brian C. Ruiz, 61, of East Carondelet, was traveling east on IMBS Station Road approaching Cement Hollow Road about 7:15 p.m. when the vehicle drove on a patch of ice while cresting a hill. The driver overcorrected and spun into a guardrail at the intersection.

A female passenger in the car, Margaret E. Ruiz, 63, of East Carondelet, had to be removed by the Dupo Fire Department. She was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

No citations were issued in this incident.