An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network bulletin was issued about 12:15 p.m. Monday for a stolen black Kia that was eluding police from Route 15 in St. Clair County onto I-255 south.

The stolen vehicle continued south on I-255 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour and passed through Columbia before continuing west across the J.B. Bridge into Missouri. Pursuit attempts were terminated in St. Louis County due to safety.