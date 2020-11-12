Stolen vehicle, thefts in Columbia

Columbia police are investigating a stolen vehicle and thefts from unlocked vehicles in town early Wednesday morning.

A white 2014 Buick four-door sedan was stolen from the 300 block of South Riebeling Street about 2 a.m., police said. It was unlocked with its keys inside at the time of the theft.

Two other vehicles, both unlocked, in the areas of Columbia Avenue and Riebeling Street were entered with items such as loose change and prescription medication stolen.

Police believe a white 2015 Honda SUV that was reported stolen from out of the area is a suspect vehicle in this case.

Anyone who may observed suspicious behavior early Wednesday morning in this area of town is asked to call Columbia police at 618-281-5151.