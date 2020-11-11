Vehicle thefts under investigation in Monroe County

Pictured is the white camper reported stolen from the 6200 block of Route 3 south of Waterloo in late October.

Within the last three weeks, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has taken reports of two stolen Ford F250 pickup trucks along with a camper south of Waterloo.

On Oct. 23, deputies responded to the 6200 block of Route 3 south of Waterloo for a report of a stolen camper from a parking lot. The camper was a white 2011 Rockwood Roo Camper.

On Oct. 24, deputies responded again to the 6200 block of Route 3 after a red 2003 Ford F250 had been stolen.

On Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 5700 block of Kaskaskia Road for a burglary and stolen vehicle. The homeowner noticed the detached garage was burglarized with several items missing along with a 2020 Ford F250 pickup truck. The crime is believed to have occurred between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. During the burglary, several tools and a go-cart were taken.

Quick work by deputies and investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Metro East Auto Theft Task Force resulted in the stolen truck being located in the basement of a warehouse in St. Louis about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

An investigation into all of these incidents continues.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone who knows information that could assist in this investigation to call 618-402-6447 or 618-939-8651, ext. 271. Anonymous tips may also be called in at 618-939-TIPS.

If your tip called in leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for these crimes, you may receive $500 for providing the information, police said.