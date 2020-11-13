Columbia police chief retiring

CPD Chief Jerry Paul

Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul told the Republic-Times this week that he is officially retiring on Jan. 31, 2021.

Paul, 53, has served as chief for nearly five years. Prior to that, he was deputy chief of police for 12 years. Paul began serving with the Columbia Police Department in 1994.

The appointment of Paul’s successor comes from the mayor. Current Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson has opted against seeking a new term in office ahead of the April 2021 election. The two mayoral candidates as of this point are current city clerk Wes Hoeffken and Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill, who is a lifelong Columbia resident.

The current deputy police chief is Jason Donjon.

Paul succeeded Joe Edwards as police chief after Edwards resigned from the position in May 2016.