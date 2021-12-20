Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in Columbia

The Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to I-255 in Columbia shortly before 1:40 p.m. Monday for assistance as outside law enforcement agencies pursued a stolen vehicle that was attempting to evade capture.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast alerted metro east police agencies to the pursuit, which continued south on I-255 through St. Clair County and into Monroe County. The vehicle was driving on at least one of its rims due to striking spike strips deployed at some point in the ordeal.

The stolen vehicle came to a stop just east of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and one subject was detained without further incident.

It is believed the vehicle was stolen in St. Louis County earlier Monday morning.