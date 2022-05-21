Stolen vehicle, catalytic converter theft in Columbia

Police are investigating after a van was stolen Saturday morning in downtown Columbia and found a short time later with its catalytic converter cut out.

Columbia police responded to Three Tails Parlor & Pantry at 225 N. Main Street at about 10:30 a.m., after a white cargo van with Missouri plates had just been stolen from outside the business.

Just minutes later, an employee of Parkview Dental, 728 S. Main Street, reported a white van parked outside that business. Police responded to that location and determined it was the same van just reported stolen. The van was unoccupied, and the catalytic converter had been removed. Police are reviewing surveillance video from the business.

Police believe a suspect vehicle associated with this case is a black or dark blue four-door Chevrolet car with temporary tags that was occupied by at least two people. This car was observed at both businesses involved in the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.