Structure fire in Columbia due to lightning strike

Pictured is the scene of the Saturday morning fire at 705 N. Main Street in Columbia.

Multiple departments battled an early Saturday morning structure fire in Columbia that was caused by a lightning strike.

Columbia, Waterloo and Millstadt firefighters responded to the Mandy McGuire real estate office at 705 N. Main Street in Columbia after smoke was seen billowing from the top of the structure. The call went out at 6:10 a.m.

Firefighters were seen cutting holes in the roof of the business to ventilate heavy smoke. The lightning strike led to a fire in the attic, which wasn’t completely knocked down until about 6:50 a.m.

Assisting the three fire departments at the scene were Columbia police and Columbia EMS.

The building – a former historic residence recently converted into a real estate office – was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Main Street was closed in the area of the fire until about 7:45 a.m.

“Unfortunately it’s a lot of damage and a bit overwhelming at the moment,” McGuire posted on Facebook following the fire. “We are so very lucky to have the best volunteer firemen in the world. I can’t say thank you enough for the first responders who were there to help. They all went above and beyond.”