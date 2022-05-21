Break-in at Columbia auto dealership

Police are investigating following an early Saturday morning break-in at Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard.

Police said that shortly after 2:50 a.m., five subjects broke a window to enter the dealership and steal vehicle keys from the office before exiting the business.

No vehicles were reported stolen from the dealership, police said.

An Illinois State Police crime scene unit assisted Columbia police in gathering evidence from the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.