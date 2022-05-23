Police pursue fleeing van Monday

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of domestic violence in progress at the Midwest Petroleum gas station on Route 3 near Red Bud shortly before 5:40 p.m. Monday.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect had fled at a high rate of speed north on Route 3 through Waterloo and continued north into Columbia before eventually going north on I-255.

The vehicle was described as a white work van with red letters.

MCSD deputies followed the vehicle but terminated pursuit just south of Columbia.

Columbia police were on alert for the vehicle but were unable to pursue. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network alert was also issued for neighboring police agencies to be on the lookout for the van.

The vehicle possibly struck another vehicle in the Midwest Petroleum parking lot before fleeing, according to initial dispatch reports.