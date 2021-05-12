Steady play sought on the diamond

Pictured is Valmeyer catcher Jacob Rowold during a recent game.

Consistency is the key to success in baseball, as in most sports.

Local squads are seeking that consistency as the season reaches its midway point.

The Columbia High School baseball squad used a recent five-game winning streak to get above .500.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles topped rival Gibault at home, 9-6. A seven-run third inning propelled Columbia to victory. The Hawks committed four errors on the day. Matt Howard and Adam Wibbenmeyer led Columbia’s offense with two hits and three RBIs each.

On Thursday, Columbia defeated Althoff, 13-10. Sam Bonaldi hit three doubles and scored four runs. Howard added three hits. Logan Mueller had a triple and three RBIs.

On Friday, the Eagles posted a 9-1 victory at Breese Central.

The winning streak came to an end Saturday, however, with a 4-3 loss Saturday at Mascoutah. The Indians plated three runs in the sixth inning to emerge victorious.

Columbia (7-7) returned to the win column Monday, blanking Carlyle at home, 12-0. Wibbenmeyer threw a five-inning no-hitter, striking out six and walking just one. Howard went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

On Tuesday, the Eagles lost 11-9 to Roxana. Columbia rallied with four runs in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough.

Bonaldi leads the Eagles in hitting at .448 with 11 runs, followed by Drew Graves at .385 with seven runs. Wibbenmeyer is 2-2 with a 3.05 ERA on the mound and is hitting .350.

Gibault (6-8) is getting back to winning baseball following a losing streak.

After losses to Columbia and Jerseyville last Wednesday and Thursday, the Hawks won 10-3 Saturday at Marquette. Ryan Bollinger pitched six and two-thirds innings with eight strikeouts and Ian Bollinger had a hit and three RBIs.

On Monday, Gibault won 15-5 at home over Chester. Eli Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs. Hudson Blank and Ian Bollinger added two hits each.

Monday’s win was head coach Andy Skaer’s 250th victory at Gibault.

Ian Bollinger is hitting .324 with nine RBIs, followed by Garcia at .310 with eight RBIs and Brayden Sabo at .310 with seven RBIs.

Ryan Bollinger is 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA on the mound and three complete games.

The Hawks host Cahokia on Wednesday and Valmeyer on Friday.

Valmeyer (6-6) split a Saturday doubleheader against Red Bud, winning 5-0 and losing 3-1.

Jacob Rowold threw a complete game one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and had two hits in the game one win.

Red Bud plated two runs in the seventh and held the Pirates to just two hits in game two.

On Tuesday, Valmeyer won, 9-8, in eight innings vs. Dupo, with Clay Juelfs getting the walk-off hit. Rowold went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs.

Valmeyer won 9-5 at Lebanon last Wednesday. Juelfs went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Henry Weber went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Pirates.

On Thursday, the Pirates lost 17-14 to Carlyle in a windy affair. Rowold had three hits and Jacob Kempfer added two hits and three RBIs.

Rowold is hitting .414 with a .585 on base percentage, 12 runs and four triples to lead Valmeyer. He’s also 3-2 on the mound with a 3.44 ERA.

Waterloo (4-12) lost 5-0 to Triad on Monday.

On Friday, the Bulldogs lost 7-3 to Granite City despite two hits each from Evan Davis and Marcus Heusohn and two RBIs from Adam Yount.

Waterloo picked up a Mississippi Valley Conference victory at home last Wednesday, 1-0 over Mascoutah. Logan Hopfinger was the star of the day for the Bulldogs, pitching a complete game six-hit shutout and driving in the game’s only run.

Heusohn leads the ‘Dogs in hitting a .289 with eight runs.

Hopfinger is 2-0 with a 0.58 ERA for Waterloo, which plays Wednesday at Triad and Thursday at Belleville West.

Dupo (1-7) picked up its first win of the spring on Monday, 7-2 over Red Bud. Camden Biggs pitched a complete game and went 1-for-3 with a run scored. A six-run sixth propelled the Tigers to victory.

On Thursday, the Tigers lost 10-0 at Steeleville. Dupo only had one hit in the game.

Dupo lost 10-3 to Gillespie at GCS Ballpark in Sauget last Wednesday. The Tigers were held to three hits.

Nathan Ticer leads Dupo in hitting at .313 with a .476 on base percentage.

The Tigers play Thursday at Chester and Friday at Wood River.