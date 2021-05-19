Bulldogs slip past Eagles

Pictured, Waterloo’s Cambell Watters and Columbia’s Mary Gasaway lean in to try and get their heads on the ball during Monday’s rivalry contest. See more photos from the game at republictimes.mycapture.com.

In a drizzling rain, the Waterloo High School girls soccer team won a hard-fought rivalry match at Columbia on Monday night, 1-0.

Cambell Watters scored at 7:19 of the first half on a set play for the Bulldogs and the team made it hold up. That was the only shot on goal for either team in the entire first half.

Waterloo goalkeeper Lexi Stephens made five saves on the night.

The match was played mostly between the 18-yard boxes, with minimal scoring opportunities for either team. The windy, rainy conditions appeared to play a slight factor in the match but did not help or hurt either team significantly.

Columbia lost two players to injury in the contest.

Waterloo (7-5-2) is unbeaten in its last four matches, outscoring opponents 16-0 during that stretch.

On Thursday, Waterloo recorded an 8-0 win over Jerseyville. Payton Richter and Watters notched two goals each, with Sophie Colson adding a goal and two assists.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 7-0 over Civic Memorial. Richter scored two goals and Megan O’Donnell added a goal and two assists.

Richter leads the team in scoring with eight goals, followed by Jaycee Cotton and Watters with six goals and two assists each.

The Bulldogs hosted Triad (12-0-1) on Tuesday and play Thursday at Mascoutah.

Waterloo lost to Triad, 1-0, in penalty kicks on April 22.

Columbia (7-6) won 1-0 over Mascoutah on Friday, with Alexa Hildebrand notching the goal on an assist from Mary Gasaway.

On Thursday, the Eagles bested rival Gibault at Oerter Park, 3-0. The game was scoreless until late in the first half when Columbia netted two goals.

Hildebrand, Caroline Thebeau and Lindsay Glover all scored for the Eagles.

Maddie Davis made 21 saves in net for the Hawks.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 1-0 at Marquette. Hildebrand scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Gasaway.

Maddie Mauch leads the Eagles in scoring this season with nine goals and four assists.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Belleville West and hosts Belleville East on Thursday.

Gibault (4-7-1) hosts Mater Dei on Thursday and Father McGivney on Friday.

Reece Ward leads the Hawks in scoring with five goals and two assists.