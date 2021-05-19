Valmeyer delivering on the diamond



Pictured, Valmeyer's Aspen Schmidt delivers a pitch during a home game Thursday against Lebanon. Schmidt, who threw a one-hitter Monday against Dupo, leads the Pirates in hitting at .500.

While the softball success of Columbia and Waterloo has been documented in recent weeks, one team flying under the radar is Valmeyer.

The Pirates won 13-0 over Dupo on Monday to improve to 7-3 on the season. Junior pitcher/shortstop Aspen Schmidt threw a one-hitter and freshman Brooke Miller homered for Valmeyer in the victory.

Maddie Ehrhard had the lone hit for the Tigers (1-7).

On Thursday, Valmeyer ran into a tough Lebanon squad, falling 3-1 at home.

The Pirates mustered only two hits, both in the fourth inning. Schmidt tripled and scored on a single by Tinleigh Jakimauskas.

Last Tuesday, Valmeyer won 15-0 over Dupo.

Schmidt is hitting .500 with seven doubles and 14 runs to lead Valmeyer’s offense, followed by Miller at .487 with 16 runs. Jakimauskas is hitting .424 with seven doubles and 14 RBIs.

As a pitcher, Miller has four wins and a 2.17 ERA.

Valmeyer battles rival New Athens on Thursday.

Columbia (11-7) had its four-game winning streak come to an end Monday. The Eagles lost 15-0 at home to Freeburg, collecting only five hits in the game while striking out nine times.

On Friday, Columbia won 8-5 over O’Fallon. Kylie Cleveland went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Julie Foster went 3-for-3. Ava Khoury pitched six and two-thirds innings for the victory.

On Thursday, the Eagles posted an 11-6 win over Civic Memorial. Khoury went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs. Karsen Jany added three hits and three RBIs, and Taylor Holten also homered.

Last Wednesday, Columbia won 10-3 over Wesclin. Cleveland went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple. Sydney Sanderson went 2-for-3 with two runs and a triple.

Khoury is hitting .407 with five home runs and 19 RBIs to lead Columbia’s offense. Cleveland is hitting .373 with 17 runs.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Salem, hosts Okawville on Thursday and plays Friday at Mascoutah.

Waterloo (10-8) battled unbeaten Highland for 14 innings Monday, eventually falling 2-0. Waterloo was held to four hits, two of them by Maddie Davis, and struck out 20 times.

Mia Miller struck out 11 for Waterloo.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs lost 7-4 to Breese Central. Jane Kaniecki went 3-for-4 with two doubles.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo won 15-0 over Mascoutah. Kaniecki went 3-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs. Kyleigh Hecht had a hit and three RBIs. Miller struck out nine in four innings.

Kaniecki leads the ‘Dogs at .576 with five home runs, 29 RBIs, 30 runs, nine doubles and six triples. Davis is hitting .435 with 16 runs.

Waterloo hosts Civic Memorial on Wednesday and Red Bud on Friday.

Gibault (0-6) lost 7-0 at Wesclin on Thursday. The Hawks were held to just five hits.

Gibault hosts Marquette on Thursday in search of its first win.

Dupo (1-7) lost 15-0 at Chester on Thursday and 19-5 to Red Bud last Tuesday.

Kyann Prater leads the Tigers in hitting at .381 with seven RBIs.

Dupo hosts Gillespie on Wednesday.