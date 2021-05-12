Softball teams catching on



Columbia’s Karsen Jany catches a fly ball during Monday’s home victory over Carlyle. For more photos from the game, go to republictimes.mycapture.com.

The high school softball schedule has reached its midway point, and a few local teams still have their sights set on winning seasons.

Columbia (8-6) won 7-3 at home over Carlyle on Monday. Taylor Holten homered and Julia Foster, Ava Khoury, Kelsey Ohlendorf and Sydney Sanderson all had two hits apiece.

Columbia dropped a 4-3 contest at Breese Central on Friday. Kylie Cleveland, a U of I commit, doubled and homered for the Eagles.

Last Wednesday, Columbia was held to five hits in a 5-0 loss to Edwardsville.

Khoury leads the Eagles in hitting this season at .391 with three home runs and 12 RBIs. Foster is 6-2 with a 2.11 ERA in the pitching circle.

Columbia hosts Wesclin on Wednesday, Civic Memorial on Thursday and O’Fallon on Friday.

Waterloo (9-6) dropped an 8-7 contest at Triad in a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown on Monday. Izzy Wahn had a hit and three RBIs for the Bulldogs.

On Saturday, Waterloo’s offense had a huge day at Collinsville. The Bulldogs won 13-4 and 22-16. Jane Kaniecki, a Saint Louis University commit, went 8-for-9 on the day with five triples and eight runs scored.

The ‘Dogs also had fun with a strong wind blowing out during an 18-3 home victory over cross-town rival Gibault on Thursday. Kaniecki went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs and Tessa Stokes also homered for the Bulldogs.

Last Wednesday, Waterloo won 5-2 over Jerseyville. Kaniecki and Stokes both homered in that win.

Kaniecki leads Waterloo with a .604 average and .656 on base percentage this season. Stokes is hitting .426 with five home runs and 25 RBIs. Taylor Wilson is hitting .453 with 21 runs for the ‘Dogs, who play Wednesday at Mascoutah and host Breese Central for a Saturday doubleheader.

Valmeyer (6-2) won 15-0 over Dupo on Tuesday, holding the Tigers to just two hits.

On Monday, Valmeyer won 10-4 at Chester. That was preceded by a 14-6 win vs. Red Bud on Friday.

Last Wednesday, the Pirates won 7-0 at Lebanon.

Aspen Schmidt (.577, nine RBIs), Brooke Miller (.500, 13 runs, nine RBIs) and Tinleigh Jakimauskas (.360, 10 RBIs) are among the top players this season for the Pirates, who host Lebanon on Thursday.

Gibault (0-5) is still seeking its first win. The Hawks lost 15-3 at Red Bud on Monday. Emma Schmidt homered for Gibault in the loss.

In Thursday’s loss at Waterloo, senior multi-sport standout Maddie Davis collected her varsity hit in her first game for the Hawks. She is also playing goalie for the girls soccer team this spring.

Dupo (1-3) won 16-4 over Metro East Lutheran on Monday. Kyann Prater, who leads the Tigers in hitting this spring at .500 with seven RBIs, went 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs.

Lexi Curtis added a hit and four RBIs for the Tigers, who play next Tuesday at Lebanon.