State kudos for girls soccer

Pictured, from left, are Columbia soccer players Mary Gasaway, Taylor Martin and Alison Carr, who received recognition from the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

High school soccer players from Gibault, Waterloo and Columbia recently earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association honors for their success this spring.

Earning IHSSCA All-State honors was Columbia senior defender Mary Gasaway, who will play next season at NCAA Division I North Dakota State. She recorded seven goals and nine assists this season for the Eagles.

Those selected to the IHSSCA All-Sectional Team were Gibault senior goalkeeper Maddie Davis, Gibault senior defender Brooke Biffar, Waterloo junior defender Karley Kinzinger and Columbia sophomore defender Taylor Martin.

Pictured, from left, are Gibault soccer players Brooke Biffar, Maddie Davis and Hannah Stearns with first-year Gibault head coach John Reyes (second from left).

Davis, who made 259 saves this season, will play at NCAA Division I Western Kentucky University.

Biffar, who recorded five goals and three assists for the Hawks, will play at University of Illinois-Springfield.

Kinzinger recorded three goals and seven assists for the Bulldogs.

Karley Kinzinger

Martin finished with a goal and six assists for the Eagles.

Cambell Watters

Earning IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention designation were Gibault senior midfielder Hannah Stearns, Waterloo sophomore midfielder Cambell Watters and Columbia senior defender Alison Carr.

Stearns, who had two goals and four assists for the Hawks, will play at University of Illinois-Springfield.

Watters recorded eight goals and three assists for the Bulldogs.

Carr finished with five goals and four assists for the Eagles.