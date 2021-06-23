All-State nod for Holmes

Recent Columbia High School graduate Jackson Holmes was recently named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State Team.

Holmes, a pitcher/first baseman, posted an 8-1 record on the mound for the Eagles with a 1.30 ERA and four complete games. He struck out 68 and walked only 16 in 48 and one-thirds innings pitched. The 6-foot-4 righthander has a fastball that can reach into the 90s.

At the plate, Holmes hit .348 with three home runs, 18 RBIs and 24 runs. Holmes will play baseball at Saint Louis University.

Holmes also earned all-state accolades in basketball by being selected as a 2019-20 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 2A Special Mention.