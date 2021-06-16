Mon-Clair season heating up

Pictured is Waterloo Millers player Ty Kueper, who hit a three-run home run on Sunday.

The Valmeyer Lakers finally fell from the ranks of the unbeaten, but still reign atop the Monroe Division standings in the Mon-Clair League.

The Lakers split a Sunday doubleheader with the league newcomer Southeast Missouri Tropics in Oak Ridge, Mo.

Valmeyer lost the first game, 8-7, although it rallied from being down 7-0 after three innings. Recent Waterloo High School graduate Marcus Heusohn had a home run and three RBIs. Recent Valmeyer High School grad Jacob Rowold went 2-for-4, as did Riley McCarthy.

Zach Becherer took the loss on the mound for the Lakers.

In game two, the Lakers blasted the Tropics, 16-5. Rowold went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. Matt Reinholz went 2-for-4 with a homer and six RBIs. Easton Wallace and Ethan Ruff each had three hits and three RBIs.

Philip Reinhardt picked up the mound victory to improve to 4-0 on the season with a 3.00 ERA.

The Lakers (7-1) are led offensively by Reinholz (.524, eight runs), Ethan Ruff (.520, 10 RBIs, nine runs) and Wallace (.500, nine runs).

Valmeyer hosts the St. Louis Spikes this Sunday on Dennis “Boog” Pieper Field at Borsch Park.

The Spikes (4-4) split with the Waterloo Millers (3-5) this past Sunday.

Waterloo dropped the first game, 5-4. A three-run sixth was key for the Spikes, the main hit being a two-RBI single off the bat of Spikes veteran Mike Luczak.

Braeden Dobbs went 1-for-2 with three stolen bases and a run for the Millers.

In game two, Waterloo busted out the bats for a 10-0 victory. Starting pitcher Grant Jausel allowed only two hits and a walk.

The Millers scored three runs in the second inning and another three runs in the sixth.

Ty Kueper smacked a three-run home run and Gus Purschke went 2-for-3 with a run. Adam Goss went 1-for-1 with a pair of stolen bases and four runs.

Keegan Baxmeyer leads the Millers in hitting this season at .435 with seven RBIs, followed by Dobbs at .350 with six runs.

Waterloo hosts the St. Louis Printers on Friday night before welcoming the Tropics (4-4) for a Sunday doubleheader at SPPS Field.

The Millstadt Green Machine swept its Sunday doubleheader with the Cape Girardeau Capahas.

A seven-run fifth inning led to a 9-2 victory in game one for Millstadt (5-3), which received two hits apiece from Tony Kossina, Brett Bunselmeyer and Brian Lupa.

Mac Grant pitched four and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts for the win.

In game two, a six-run fifth inning was key to a 9-4 Green Machine win. Cal Kossina went 3-for-4 with two runs, with Tony Kossina and Austin Francis adding two hits each.

Garrett Herring struck out seven over five innings for the mound victory.

Jack Toenjes (.429) and Tony Kossina (.379) lead the Green Machine in hitting so far this season.

Millstadt travels to Brentwood, Mo., to battle the St. Louis Printers (4-4) this Sunday.