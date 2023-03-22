Spring Sports Preview of local teams

Be sure to pick up the March 22 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper, which includes an eight-page 2023 Spring Sports Preview of local high school teams.

The preview contains schedules and team photos for Waterloo, Columbia, Gibault, Valmeyer and Dupo high schools in the following sports: baseball, softball, girls soccer, track and field, boys tennis and boys volleyball.

There are also articles on local baseball, softball and girls soccer squads. Some of these articles can be viewed by clicking here.

For a spring sports schedule of local teams, click here.

For a list of locations that sell the Republic-Times newspaper, click here.

To subscribe to the award-winning Republic-Times (print, web or online), click here.